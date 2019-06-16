Jewish Passover celebrated at Brazilian Catholic Parish

Progressivism in the Church
Church Revolution in Pictures
Photo of the Week
Jewish Passover celebrated at Brazilian Catholic ParishIn the village of Sao Vicente Ferrer, State of Maranhao, Brazil, the local priest Fr. Rozivaldo Moraes celebrated the Jewish feast of the Passah or Passover on April 27, 2019.
Fr. Moraes, dressed as a rabbi, placed a menorah in front of the altar, above. He blessed the bread as if it were a Mass – we were unable to confirm whether or not it was a real Mass – and then the wine and the lamb, third and fourth rows below, to be served to the assembly.
This syncretism between Catholicism and Judaism is an expression of the tendencies we see in many other sectors of Progressivism.
It calls to mind Paul VI wearing the Rational of the Jewish high priest, and John Paul II wearing the mantle of Jerusalem.