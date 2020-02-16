Progressivism in the Church

Church Revolution in Pictures

Photo of the Week

Lula received by Pope Francis 1

A red & rotten Lula blessed by Bergoglio

On February 13, 2020, Pope Bergoglio opened his arms and heart to receive and bless the corrupt communist Brazilian ex-President Lula da Silva at the Vatican.

Indeed, besides being a known communist (here, here, here and here), Lula was condemned to more than 29 years of prison for corruption and money laundering. After serving a part of his term in prison, he is under home arrest and received special permission to travel to Rome to visit his comrade Francis.

The support Francis gave to this red and rotten politician is yet more evidence that this Pope is a persuaded communist who does not fear sacrificing his own prestige on the altar of his leftist ideology.

Lula received by Pope Francis 2

Posted February 16, 2020
